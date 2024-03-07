Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 07, 2024

Mumbai, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Srinagar today, March 7, to participate in the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" program. In a post on X, PM Modi said that during his visit, he will inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 5000 crore, with a significant focus on boosting the agro-economy and enhancing tourism infrastructure. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers resumed their march to the national capital on March 6, with plans to block rail tracks across the country on March 10.

Additionally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge removed Sudhir Sharma from his position as AICC Secretary with immediate effect, signalling internal party developments. Furthermore, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued an advisory to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to exercise caution in his public statements following a previous directive from the Delhi High Court. Moreover, the National Investigation Agency escalated their efforts by offering a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of a bomber in connection to the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast.

In international news, US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured victories in their respective party's primaries on "Super Tuesday." Biden won several Democratic primaries, while Trump emerged victorious in California's Republican primary. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, suspended her campaign after facing defeat in 15 states, clearing the way for a rematch between Trump and incumbent Joe Biden in the November elections.

Moreover, according to IMF forecasts, India, along with China, the US, and Indonesia, is projected to drive more than half of the world's economic growth over the next five years. Additionally, an Indian national named Mohammed Asfan was killed in Russia's war against Ukraine after being drafted into the Russian army under false pretences. Efforts are underway to repatriate his mortal remains to India. Amidst these developments, according to reports, Elon Musk has offered to drop his lawsuit against OpenAI under the condition that they change their name to ClosedAI.

