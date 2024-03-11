11 Mar, 07:15 (IST) Tamas Sulyok Takes Office As Hungary's New President The inauguration ceremony of Hungary's new President Tamas Sulyok was held here on Sunday in front of the Sandor Palace, the Hungarian President's residence. The ceremony opened with a military salute, followed by a procession of historical flags and performances, Xinhua news agency reported.

New Delhi, March 11: The country’s fifteen airport projects, totaling over Rs 9,800 crore, were officially opened or had their foundation stones set on Sunday, March 10, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the airports in Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur, the projects comprise the construction of 12 new terminal buildings, according to a report by news agency PTI. Today, every airport has a brand-new terminal structure. The current Terminal 1 in Delhi was enlarged to handle more travellers.

In Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, a passenger train derailed on Sunday close to the Kothavalasa Junction railway station, according to news agency ANI. Authorities from Waltair Railway Division stated that there have been no reports of deaths or injuries. The passenger train that was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Bhavanipatnam derailed in Kothavalasa in the district of Vizianagaram, according to preliminary reports. Subsequently, the train flipped with two bogies on one side and the engine on the other. The train had hardly departed the railway station when the event happened. However, a serious accident was avoided thanks to the train's cautious pace and the pilot's awareness.

There are now 26 cheetahs in the nation after a female cheetah named "Gamini" gave birth to five pups on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, according to Union minister Bhupender Yadav. The Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change posted on social networking site X, saying, "High five, Kuno! Today, the approximately five-year-old female cheetah Gamini, who was imported from the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve in South Africa, gave birth to five pups." The minister mentioned that there are now 13 cheetah cubs born in India.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, declared the Trinamool Congress's nominees for each of the state's 42 seats on Sunday. The TMC's large Jana Garjan Sabha, which was held at Brigade Parada Grounds in Kolkata, announced the list of candidates. Banerjee said that the party will run independently for all 42 seats in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections. At the Jana Garjan Sabha in Kolkata, Banerjee declared, "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal," before to the major announcement.

On Sunday, hundreds of exiled Tibetans celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day by marching through the streets of New Delhi in opposition to China. Protesters shouting "China should leave Tibet" and "Tibet was never a part of China" assembled in front of India's Parliament House, numbering around 300. Tibetan flags and images of the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader, were carried by the demonstrators. Since escaping Tibet in 1959 following a failed rebellion against Chinese control, the 88-year-old Dalai Lama has established his headquarters in the Indian hill town of Dharmsala. India, although housing the exiled Tibetans, views Tibet as a part of China.