Mumbai, March 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Ahmedabad today, March 12, where he will lay the foundation and dedicate railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore. Meanwhile, on Monday, March 11, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to compile and publish information on Electoral Bonds by March 15. The apex court dismissed an application by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking an extension till June 30, ordering the disclosure of details by March 12.

Additionally, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections are scheduled for March 22, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Furthermore, the Congress Central Election Committee has finalised candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, with Nakul Nath set to contest from the Chhindwara constituency. Meanwhile, the Modi government has announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a crucial step towards providing citizenship to persecuted individuals in India.

On the health front, the Karnataka Health Department has banned the use of Rhodamine-B food colouring agents in cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian, citing health concerns. Moreover, the online registration deadline for NEET UG 2024 has been extended until March 16. Furthermore, TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK announced an alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Moving to international affairs, Hungary witnessed the inauguration ceremony of its new President, Tamas Sulyok, held in front of the Sandor Palace. A military salute and a procession of historical flags and performances marked the event. In another development, Sweden's national flag was raised at NATO headquarters, solidifying its status as the 32nd member of the alliance. Indian President Droupadi Murmu embarked on her first State Visit to Mauritius, participating in the Mauritian National Day celebrations as Chief Guest, where she was accorded full state honours upon arrival.

