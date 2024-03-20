Mumbai, March 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will address thousands of future entrepreneurs, investors and business visitors on the Wednesday morning at Startup Mahakumbh, focusing on the government’s agenda to boost emerging sectors such as deeptech, agritech, biotech, medtech, and AI at Bharat Mandapam. On Tuesday, PM Modi turned emotional while remembering BJP state general secretary 'auditor' V Ramesh, who was allegedly hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Salem in 2013.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Home Minister and BJP heavyweight Amit Shah on Tuesday amid rampant speculation that the right-wing party may be welcomed into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The Congress is likely to finalise its seat-share arrangement with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction in Maharashtra on March 21, with the grand old party set to contest from around 19 seats in the state.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned from the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday after BJP picked his nephew Chirag Paswan for alliance in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He was holding the Food Processing Industries portfolio in the Central government. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, joined the BJP in Delhi on Tuesday after she resigned from all posts of the JMM and also from the state Assembly.

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has praised underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is also his relative, saying he has "done a lot for Muslims". Israel's military said 20 Palestinian militants were killed Monday and scores detained during a raid on Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital that targeted "senior Hamas terrorists". Soldiers rolled in with tanks and air strikes hit the area around the Hamas-ruled territory's biggest medical centre, a complex crowded with patients and displaced people.

Donald Trump's earlier remarks on his wealth have come under scrutiny and widespread mockery after his attorneys stated that he does not have the funds to pay the penalty associated with a recent court judgment. The lawyers said that he is having "insurmountable difficulties" getting a bond to pay the $ 464 million civil fraud case.

