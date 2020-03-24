Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020 Coronavirus. Coronavirus. Shaheen Bagh protest area has been cleared. Section 144 has been imposed and massive police force has been deployed in the area. Strictly implementing social distancing measures like home quarantine will reduce overall expected number of cases by 62% & peak number of cases by 89%, thus 'flattening' the curve & providing more opportunities for interventions: Indian Council of Medical Research study #COVID19.

Mumbai, March 24: The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 471, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Monday night. The fatality toll jumped to 9 as two infected persons - each in West Bengal's Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh's Kangra - succumbed to death. In order to control the spread of the deadly virus, a total of 30 states and union territories were put under lockdown till at least March 31.

Domestic flight operations across India were suspended from midnight of March 24. All scheduled airlines landed their passengers at the airports by 11:59 pm on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, DGCA issued guidelines on social distancing for airports and airlines.

Amid the coronavirus fear, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time. He was elected as Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader at the meeting held at the party office in Bhopal. The legislature party members unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader.

