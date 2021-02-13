Mumbai, February 13: A massive earthquake struck north India, including, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34 pm on Friday. No collateral damage of injuries were reported due to the quake.

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy mounted to 36 on Friday with the recovery of more dead bodies. According to Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya, 36 dead bodies have been recovered so far while two people have been found alive. Over 206 people are still feared missing.

As many as sixteen people died after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The fire was reported form Virudhunagar region in the southern state. The factory is located in Achangulam area near Sathur.

Major events that will take place today:

India will take on England in the second test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hosts lost the first test match by 227 runs.

Stay updated with LatestLY for the latest news and happenings across the globe.