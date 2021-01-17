New Delhi, January 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, where the Statue of Unity is located, in Gujarat on Sunday via video-conferencing.

Sunday, January 17, is the second day of COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. A total of 1,65,714 people were vaccinated on Saturday across the country. The Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield was supplied to all States/UTs while Bharat Biotech-produced Covaxin was supplied to 12 states.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council Meeting will be held later today. A curtailed Ranji Trophy season, extension of the window for IPL in the Future Tours Programme 2023-31 and the ICC tax issue for 2021 T20 World Cup are some of the items that are on agenda for the meeting.