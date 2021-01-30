New Delhi, January 30: The Budget Session of Parliament for the financial year 2021-22 began on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed joint siiting of both the houses . Several opposition parties including Congress, AAP, RLP, BSP boycotted President Kovind's speech in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey 2020-21. For the upcoming financial year, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next. GDP growth is seen expanding by 11 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal.

The Uddhav Thackeray government announced the resumption of local train services in Mumbai from February 1. The travel for general public will be allowed till 7 am from the time of the first local train starts. Later in the day, it will be from 12 to 4 pm in the afternoon and then after 9 pm in the night.

Amid the farmers' protest the Haryana Government further suspended mobile internet services except for voice calls in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Hisar and other districts till 5 pm today. The farmers' sit-in against the farm laws continue. Situation remains tense at Singhu border and Ghazipur border.

An explosion was reported near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Friday evening. No injuries were reported. The area remains on high alert. The European Union approved COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford for all adults.

