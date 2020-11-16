Nitish Kumar on Sunday was named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held in Patna. Nitish Kumar is now set to become the chief minister of Bihar for the straight fourth time. It will be for the seventh time that Kmar will take oath as the CM of the state. Tarkishore Prasad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Katihar The election of Prasad as the legislature party chief was confirmed by Sushil Modi, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the outgoing government.

Amidst the fresh COVID-19 surge in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a high-level meeting involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Following the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that the number of daily tests in the national capital would be increased to 1 lakh.

With the Maharashtra government allowing religious places to reopen from Monday, the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai would also be opened up for worshippers. The shrine management on Sunday announced that an initial cap of 1,000 devotees per day would be placed, to control the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, temperatures in in Delhi and adjoining areas will fall by 3-4 degrees in the coming week due to the western disturbance that struck the plains of northern India, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday.

