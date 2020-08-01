Ajithan, a 55-year-old, Grade Sub Inspector from Idukki district succumbs to #COVID19. We stand in solidarity with his family & friends: Kerala Police
Maharashtra Government issues Government Resolution (GR) to discontinue pensions for the people who were jailed during the 1975-77 emergency period, over 'heavy losses to the state exchequer due to #COVID19 and lockdown.'
Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice & amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one & all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy & follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain #COVID19 spread: President Ram Nath Kovind
Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered: PM Narendra Modi
Punjab: Devotees in Amritsar offer prayers at Khairuddin Mosque amid light rainfall on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
Delhi: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs offers prayer at his residence on Eid al-Adha.
Delhi, August 1: Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, Eid-ul-Zuha, more commonly known as Bakr-Eid, will be celebrated today in a low key manner. Several stated have also asked mosques and idgahs to remained closed or open in a calibrated manner. Eid-ul-Adha is the second most Islamic festival for Muslims around the world.
Andhra Pradesh on Friday surpassed Delhi to become the third-worst COVID-19-hit state in the country. The state added more than 30,000 cases to its tally in the last three days, taking its total of those infected by the coronavirus to 1,40,933, including 1,349 deaths.
On Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal blocked two moves by the Arvind Kejriwal government as part of Unlock 3. Aam Aadmi Party government had allowed hotels to resume from Saturday and a one-week trial for the weekly markets in the city as part of unlock process.