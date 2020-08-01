Delhi, August 1: Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, Eid-ul-Zuha, more commonly known as Bakr-Eid, will be celebrated today in a low key manner. Several stated have also asked mosques and idgahs to remained closed or open in a calibrated manner. Eid-ul-Adha is the second most Islamic festival for Muslims around the world.

Andhra Pradesh on Friday surpassed Delhi to become the third-worst COVID-19-hit state in the country. The state added more than 30,000 cases to its tally in the last three days, taking its total of those infected by the coronavirus to 1,40,933, including 1,349 deaths.

On Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal blocked two moves by the Arvind Kejriwal government as part of Unlock 3. Aam Aadmi Party government had allowed hotels to resume from Saturday and a one-week trial for the weekly markets in the city as part of unlock process.