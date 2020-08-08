New Delhi, August 8: The death toll in the Kerala plane crash mounted to 18, including two pilots. Speaking over the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur yesterday, Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister on Saturday said that 127 people are at hospitals in Kerala, others have been released. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

The Civil Aviation Minister said under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190 passengers. "Pilot must have tried to bring the flight to the end of tabletop airport's runway where it skidded due to slippery conditions owing to monsoon", he said.

Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India on Saturday said, "On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers".

In the US, Secretary Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of continued close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson for US State Department said. Ortagus added saying that Pompeo spoke with Foreign Ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, and the Republic of Korea.