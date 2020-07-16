An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karimganj in Assam today at 7:57 am: National Center for Seismology. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 7:40 am: National Center for Seismology. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 7:40 am: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/UKe35cqBTE— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020 Maharashtra: Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to germinate. #WATCH Maharashtra: Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to germinate. (14.07) pic.twitter.com/IAOuPZah7h— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020 An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Una in Himachal Pradesh at 04:47:03 (IST), today: National Center for Seismology.

Mumbai, July 16: Sachin Pilot once again made it clear that he is not joining BJP. He reportedly said that he has worked very hard in bringing Congress in Rajasthan and he is still a Congressman.

In a move meant to reduce its number of employees, Air India allowed the airline's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) to recommend that a non-performing staff member be compulsorily sent on leave without pay for a period of up to five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram president Jagdeo Ram Oran, saying he devoted his life serving tribal communities. Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate, works for the welfare of the tribals.

All departments at the West Bengal legislative assembly will remain completely closed till July 24 after an employee at the assembly tested positive for COVID-19. Work at the assembly will resume from July 27.

Indian pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila initiated the phase 1, 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of coronavirus vaccine candidate by intradermal (injection) route in 1,048 subjects after the pharma company got approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month.

According to the Clinical Trial Registry- India (CTRI), the clinical study is based on two criteria -- inclusion and exclusion.

