New Delhi, April 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the public at an election rally today, April 15, at Agasthiarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. A large team of police personnel, led by Inspector General of Police (south zone) Kannan, will be monitoring the security arrangements.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Thoothukudi airport by a special flight and then reach the Cambridge Matriculation Higher Secondary School grounds by helicopter. PM Modi in Mangaluru: PM Narendra Modi Holds Mega Roadshow in Karnataka, Showered With Flower Petals (Watch Videos).

In other news, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea on Monday against a high court order that upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. BJP Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: PM Narendra Modi Says Will Expand Vande Bharat Trains, Introduce Three New Models (Watch Video).

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will preside over the hearing. Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody, has also challenged his subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held discussions with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts regarding the situation in West Asia. The conversations took place nearly 24 hours after Iran attacked Israel.

During his call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Jaishankar also discussed the release of 17 Indian crew members of a cargo ship seized by the Iranian military on Saturday. He stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint, and returning to diplomacy.

