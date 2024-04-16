16 Apr, 07:36 (IST) Ayodhya's Ram Temple To Remain Open for 19 Hours on the Occasion of Ram Navami On Ram Navami, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will remain open for 19 hours, starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.30 am on Wednesday, April 17, till 11 pm. As per a report in IANS, the curtains of the Ayodhya Ram temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four "bhog" offerings to Lord Ram.

Mumbai, April 16: The anticipation mounts in Raiganj, West Bengal, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for his inaugural public rally in the region today, April 16. This historic event marks the first-ever visit by a sitting Prime Minister to the area, stirring excitement among locals. Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha, Dharmendra Pradhan, joined thousands of devotees in the Meru Yatra, also known as 'Danda Nacha', offering prayers at Charmal, Khubel temple on Monday, April 15.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court remanded BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Meanwhile, during the public rally in Palakkad, PM Narendra Modi expressed confidence in Kerala's developmental journey and political evolution.

In another development, the Enforcement Directorate took three associates of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Seikh into custody following a court's grant of 10 days' custody to the agency. BJP leader Amit Malviya levelled accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging the marginalisation of Hindus to second-grade citizens in the state.

Internationally, a stabbing incident at a church in Sydney, Australia, left several individuals injured, including Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, on Monday, April 15. Although the injuries were non-life-threatening, paramedics are providing medical treatment as further details are awaited. Saudi Arabia confirmed its assistance to Israel in repelling an Iranian attack against the Jewish state early Sunday, underlining regional tensions. Additionally, the Israeli agency COGAT reported the entry of a significant food aid convoy into northern Gaza, facilitating humanitarian assistance amid ongoing challenges.