Mumbai, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Tuesday evening. After his arrival, the prime minister drove through the city to reach the Koinadhara state guest house, where he will halted for the night. Modi will leave for Nalbari on Wednesday to address an election rally for NDA Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday Wayanad is the most beautiful place on earth and expressed his intention to invite his mother and senior party leader, Sonia Gandhi, to visit and stay there for a few days.

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress said it will hold a Shobha Yatra in West Bengal's Howrah on Ram Navami. The rally on April 17 will be led by the party's Lok Sabha candidate for Howrah, MP Prasun Banerjee, Jadavpur nominee Saayoni Ghosh, and ministers Arup Roy and Manoj Tiwary. The announcement comes a day after the Calcutta High Court granted the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) permission to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan days after two men opened fire outside the latter's residence in Mumbai Bandra. Shinde met Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan at their house in Galaxy Apartments and assured the safety of the family. Shinde also said that the government will beef up the security cover provided to Salman Khan and his family. Assuring Salman Khan's safety, the Chief Minister said that his government would not tolerate any underworld gang activities in the state, be it any Bishnoi gang. Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility of the attack.

At least 29 Naxals, including one of their top leaders, were killed on Tuesday in a joint operation by teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The Naxal leader Shankar Rao had a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, police said. Three soldiers were injured in the encounter and 18 bodies have been recovered, said officials. A large cache of weapons including seven AK-47 rifles and three light machine guns were also recovered from the site.

On April 16, Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, known as the Old Stock Exchange or Børsen, was engulfed in a massive fire. The 17th-century building, a national treasure and one of Denmark's oldest structures, houses the Danish Chamber of Commerce. The fire started in the early hours, consuming the copper roof and spreading rapidly, causing the iconic spire to collapse. The spire, standing tall at 184 ft., is renowned for its unique design of four intertwined dragons' tails, symbolising protection against adversity and fire.

Israel’s military chief on Monday (local time) stated that the country will respond to Iran’s weekend attack and is waiting for a decision from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid fears of escalation in the Middle East crisis. Meanwhile, Iran said it will "respond in seconds" to any strikes from Israel and would even deploy "weapons never used before" if necessary.

