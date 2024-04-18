Mumbai, April 18: On the occasion of Ram Navami, 'Rudra Abhishek' of Ram Lalla's idol was performed in the morning on Wednesday at Ayodhya's Ram temple. A large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers to Lord Ram. At noon on Ram Navami, the Sun’s rays will fall on the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a 'Surya tilak' of the deity made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses. Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, one of the deities in Hinduism, also known as the seventh avatar of Vishnu.

Terrorists fired upon two non-locals, killing one, in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday evening. A top police officer told India Today that terrorists this evening fired upon non-locals from close range. The deceased has been identified as Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar. As per police, the victim sustained two bullet wounds in his neck and two in his abdomen. Shah was shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition but succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Two terror suspects were arrested from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following the recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession, the Army said. Campaigning ended Wednesday evening for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making a last-gasp effort to woo voters

Pakistan's interior ministry said on Wednesday it ordered the temporary blockage of social media platform X in February on national security concerns, confirming a long-suspected shutdown. Users have reported problems using X, formerly known as Twitter, in Pakistan since mid-February, but the government made no official announcements. The Interior Ministry mentioned the shutdown in a written court submission on Wednesday.

As Israel weighs its response to the barrage of missiles and drones fired at the country over the weekend, Iran’s president could not have been more clear with his messaging: Don’t attack. Speaking at an army parade this morning in Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi said that even the “tiniest” attack by Israel would bring a “severe and harsh response.”

