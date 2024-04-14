New Delhi, April 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 14. This event is part of the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26 in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies.

Modi is expected to arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 p.m. and proceed to Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle (formerly known as Lady Hill Circle) at Lady Hill around 8 p.m. The roadshow is set to begin after Modi garlands the statue of Sri Narayana Guru at Lady Hill, and will continue to Panje Manjesh Rao Circle (formerly Navbharat Circle) via Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, and PVS Circle. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal Declares Candidates for Seven Out of 13 Lok Sabha Seats in Punjab.

While Modi has visited Mangaluru for previous Lok Sabha and Assembly election campaigns, this is his first roadshow in the city for the Lok Sabha election campaign. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of 16 Candidates for General Polls, Vikramaditya Singh to Contest From Mandi; Check Full List of Names

In other news, the BJP will unveil its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 14 at the party headquarters in Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Modi has been actively campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, which are slated to occur in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

