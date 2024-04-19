19 Apr, 08:02 (IST) PM Narendra Modi Urges Voters to Exercise Their Franchise as Phase 1 Voting for India National Elections 2024 Begins Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site X and urged voters of 102 constituencies across 21 states which are set to go to polls today, to “exercise their franchise in record numbers". More than 1,600 candidates, including eight Union ministers, two former Chief Ministers and an ex-Governor, will test their electoral fate today as India is going for polls in the first phase of the crucial India National Elections 2024. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. After all,…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2024

Mumbai, April 19: On Thursday, April 18, a day before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told party workers that this was no ordinary election but one to save the Constitution. He also asked party workers to tell people that the BJP is "destroying the idea of India." The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar levels and build a case for bail. Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain for the ED told the court that this is a basis for creating grounds for bail.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that his act of holding the flag of the Muslim League in Wayanad is inciting anti-Hindu sentiments. Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi held the flag of the Muslim League instead of the Congress party's flag during his nomination paper submission in Wayanad. On Thursday, the BJP launched the "NRI4NAMO" initiative to connect non-resident Indians (NRIs) to the party's poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The initiative, pioneered by BJP leader Videsh Vibhag, underscores NRIs' significant role in fostering democratic engagement and contributing to India's electoral process. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Urges People To Vote (Watch Video).

On the eve of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, reminded people of the significance of each vote. Elections are the most beautiful expression of India's democracy, and there is "nothing like voting", Kumar said in a video message. The Bombay High Court recently allowed a teenager, a victim of child marriage, to undergo medical termination of her 28-week pregnancy on the grounds of foetal abnormalities. The high court passed the order on April 12 and also noted that the girl was "HIV seropositive".

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that a senior Hamas intelligence figure was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The IDF also said they arrested Palestinian terrorists hiding in a Gaza school. Meanwhile, Francis Ogolla, Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces, was allegedly killed after a chopper carrying military officials crashed in Kabe. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence in connection with a stabbing incident in a Sydney church earlier this week. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Sets Up Integrated Control Rooms in All Districts To Take Timely Corrective Action.

US President Joe Biden claimed that cannibals ate his uncle after he was shot down during World War II. Biden said that the United States was unable to recover his uncle Ambrose Finnegan’s remains after Finnegan’s plane crashed near New Guinea during World War II.