Mumbai, April 20: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe heat wave alert for Odisha on Friday, April 19. Bhubaneshwar recorded the season's highest temperature at 43.6 degrees Celsius. "Severe heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places over Odisha during 18-19 April and heat wave conditions on 20-21 April 2024," IMD said in a post on X. In a political development in Maharashtra, Minister and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Chhagan Bhujbal, who was eyeing to contest as Mahayuti candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, has withdrawn from the race. Bhujbal withdrew from contesting the polls over a delay in announcing the candidate for the Nashik seat.

The Election Commission on Friday, April 19, said that nearly 60 percent polling was reported till 5 pm in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. In an unfortunate incident in Odisha, at least two people were killed, and seven others were missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized in the Mahanadi River in Jharsuguda district. The alleged incident occurred when the boat carrying around 50 passengers went from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district.

On Friday, April 19, Air India said it is suspending its flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 amid tensions in the Middle East. The airline operates four weekly flights between Delhi and the city of Israel. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the ED of misrepresenting the diet chart prepared by his doctor while opposing the investigating agency's allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels. The AAP convener said he cannot risk "paralysis" to get bail. Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs of Truecaller, has reportedly become OpenAI's first hire in India.

On Friday, April 19, Apple said on Friday that it had removed Meta-owned apps such as WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China. The decision came at the request of the Chinese government. Apple said that China's internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, ordered the removal of applications from the App Store due to "national security concerns". The Iranian Consulate in Paris faced a potential bomb threat on Friday, April 19, after a allegedly threatened to blow himself inside the building. After the incident, the French police surrounded the Iranian consulate and arrested the suspect.

Air India on Friday said that the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai will continue till Sunday, April 21. "We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport," the airline said in a statement. Meanwhile, Singapore has recalled the Everest Fish Curry Masala, a popular spice mix imported from India, due to the alleged presence of increased quantities of ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is considered unfit for human consumption.