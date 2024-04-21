Mumbai, April 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the efficiency of the Enforcement Directorate improved after 2014 and provided stats as proof. PM Modi said that ED filed less than 1,800 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before 2014. PM Modi said that the number increased to more than 5,000 after the NDA government came to power. This is "proof of their improved efficiency", said the Prime Minister in an interview with Asianet News.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav launched a blistering attack at the BJP over a range of issues including electoral bonds, farmers' issues and unemployment. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the stage in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Saturday, marking the first joint election rally of the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP leader and party's candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, died on Saturday following a prolonged illness. Singh died at AIIMS in Delhi at around 6.30 pm. Notably, voting on Moradabad seat took place in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The late BJP nominee did not participate in his election campaigns due to his health conditions.

Ukraine shot down a Russian strategic bomber on Friday (local time) after the warplane took part in a long-range airstrike that killed eight people, including two children in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv said. Missiles rained down on the city of Dnipro and the surrounding region in the early hours, damaging residential buildings and the main train station. Israeli forces fought Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank on Saturday in the second day of a raid that has so far left at least two people dead, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, while fighting also continued in Gaza. Israeli forces launched the raid on the Nur Shams area, near the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, on Friday.

