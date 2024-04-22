22 Apr, 07:37 (IST) PM Narendra Modi To Address Election Rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Today Poll officials said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting in Aligarh at the exhibition grounds today, April 22. Officials said that PM Narendra Modi will stay at the meeting venue for about an hour and five minutes and address the meeting for about 45 minutes.

Mumbai, April 22: The Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal will have the maximum deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel among the three constituencies in the state. The three constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26 include Raiganj, Darjeeling and Balurghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, April 21, that India is now projecting with self-confidence the mantras of truth and non-violence globally as a solution to the world's problems. PM Modi also said that India's cultural image plays a big role in it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siachen today, April 22. He will be interacting with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. On Sunday, the Congress party released a list of 11 names for the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. The grand old party declared Pradeep Yadav as its candidate for Jharkhand's Godda constituency instead of Deepika Singh Pandey. Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday, April 21, that if Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA and the three criminal laws brought by the BJP government. ‘Looks As if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh Are Preaching Non-Violence’: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Attacks BJP (Watch Video).

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of denying insulin to her husband. Sunita Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP-led central government wants to kill her husband. Speaking at the INDIA Bloc rally, Sunita Kejriwal asserted that the opposition alliance will fight against the "dictatorship" of the BJP and win. On Sunday, the railways said 73 trains were cancelled due to farmers' protests. Officials said that the cancellation of trains over the last five days caused financial losses, besides inconveniencing passengers.

According to Dawn News, Russia has warned Pakistan about banning rice imports if their phytosanitary concerns are not addressed in future consignments. Meanwhile, Yulia Navalnya, the widow of late Russian leader Alexei Navalny, warned of the unpredictability of Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said that the possibility of Putin using nuclear weapons at some point cannot be ruled out. Sportswear brand Nike announced its plans to lay off 740 employees from its Oregon headquarters. Rahul Gandhi Unwell, To Miss INDIA Bloc Rally in Ranchi, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh.

The sportswear giant's layoff is likely to result in the departure of 740 employees by June 28.