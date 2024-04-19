Mumbai, April 19: The Mumbai police booked six people on Tuesday, April 16, for allegedly taking a personal loan of Rs 26.68 lakh by submitting forged documents. The six accused took a personal loan from a private bank in the city. The scam came to light after bank officials found a few discrepancies in their applications and video KYCs. After this, they cross-verified the accused's Aadhaar card numbers, only to realise it was a scam.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the bank's regional manager filed a complaint stating that his team found discrepancies in the loan applications of six applicants. The applicants were identified as Amit Kumar Sharma, Abhishek Agrawal, Ramesh Kumar, Varun Sharma, Vivek Singh, and Darshan Singh. Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Borivali Businesswoman Duped of Rs 28 Lakh by Loan Frauds on Promise of Providing Rs 4 Crore Loan for Business.

In his complaint, the manager said he started scrutinizing the applications after his team pointed out the discrepancies. He told cops that the photos submitted along with the loan applications did not match the applicants' faces in the video KYCs. After this, the manager began investigating the information provided by the applicants.

He also saw their information on the government website using their Aadhaar and PAN cards. The manager claimed that the pictures on the identity cards and those sent with the application forms differed, even though the names and other details remained the same. The complaint also said that the six applicants had applied for a personal loan of up to Rs 5 lakh each, which amounted to Rs 26.68 lakh. Forex Trading Fraud in Navi Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Loses Rs 1.22 Crore in Foreign Exchange Trading Fraud.

Acting on the bank's formal complaint, the police have booked the six accused. The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

