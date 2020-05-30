Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: International Flights Not to Operate Till June-End in 'Unlock 1' Plan, Decision in July

Air India International Flights | Representational Image (Photo credits: Instagram)

New Delhi, May 30: The Centre on Saturday decided not open up international air travel till June-end, while the decision to restart services will be taken only in July, depending upon the prevailing circumstances at that time.

The development came as the fifth phase of the national lockdown was announced on Saturday which will last in the containment zones from till June 30. Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Reduces Night Curfew Timings To 9 PM-5 AM From 7 PM-7 AM.

The guidelines said that only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, including international air travel of passengers till June-end.

The Centre had allowed limited domestic passenger flights -- about one-third of the summer schedule -- to operate between metros and other destinations from May 25. Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.