Mumbai, June 12: Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Friday said that the lockdown will not be re-imposed. He has requested and appealed people to not crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India with the maximum number of coronavirus cases. The state has recorded 97648 cases, and 3,590 people have died in Maharashtra so far.

Speculations about another lockdown started when CM recently said that the restrictions would get stricter if people don't follow the rules. On Friday, India reported the biggest spike so far on Friday, June 12, with 10,956 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 2,97,535 in the country. The total tally has now inched closer to 3 lakh mark. India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 3 Lakh With 10,956 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 8,498.

Lockdown Will Not be Re-announced, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government: CMO Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LEsMCdV44N — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government also stated that the coronavirus-triggered lockdown will not be extended in the national capital despite a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain mentioned that there were no discussions on extending the lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).