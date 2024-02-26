Ranchi, February 26: The police have arrested 11 people, including three minors, for allegedly gang-raping two minor girls in the Bagdu police station area of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand on Saturday night. The victims had gone to Kandra of Senha police station area to attend a friend’s birthday party when the horrific incident occurred.

According to the Jagran report, three minors, residents of different villages of the Bagdu police station area, had gone to the Kandra of the Senha police station area on Saturday, February 24, to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends from where all three of them were returning to their home late on Saturday evening. Out of the three minors, one minor went to her home while two minors stayed with an acquaintance in a village in the Bagdu police station area. The accused barged into the house and raped the girls. Jharkhand Court Acquits BJP MLA of Rape Attempt Charges.

Victims Reach Police Station and Lodge Complaint

The girls managed to escape and reached Bagdu police station on Sunday to lodge a complaint. The police swung into action and nabbed all the 11 accused from Bagdu, Bhushad and Gangupar villages. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The victims have been sent for medical examination and counselling. The police interrogated the accused and collected evidence. Jharkhand Shocker: Teacher Shoots Dead Two Colleagues at Government School in Godda District.

The incident sparked outrage in the area, and a large crowd of villagers gathered at Bagdu police station to demand justice for the girls. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shraddha Kerketta confirmed the incident and said that the police are taking further action in the matter. She appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).