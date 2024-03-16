New Delhi, March 16: India will vote in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections and the counting of votes will be held on June 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday. Polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates

Lok Sabha elections | First phase to be held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May, fourth phase on 13th May, fifth phase on 20th May, sixth phase on 25th May and the seventh phase on 1st June: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/rT78EiNOA8 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Lok Sabha elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June; Counting of votes on 4th June pic.twitter.com/TO6cfHUp4g — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2024 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).