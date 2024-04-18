New Delhi, April 18: The Election Commission (EC) has set up integrated control rooms in all districts under the charge of an officer authorised to take timely corrective action, an official said, adding Voter Assistance Booths have been put in place at all the polling stations for the convenience of voters. Special facilities for differently abled, physically challenged, women, elderly and leprosy-affected voters etc., would also be put in place.

Besides, facilities such as drinking water, shed for voters waiting in queue and proper sitting arrangements have been made outside the polling stations during polling. According to the EC, 100 per cent distribution of voter information slips has been done in advance before the polling day. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Urges People To Vote (Watch Video).

The EC said on Thursday that apps such as C-vigil, Voter Helpline App, Saksham App, ENCORE, Suvidha App etc, are being used by the election staff. EC officials are visiting the polling stations in the constituencies to ensure that required facilities are in place at all the polling stations. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Besides, the Flying Squads, Statistics Surveillance Teams, Video Viewing Teams are also active, while efforts are being made to ensure there is no movement and distribution of cash, liquor, freebies, drugs/narcotics, the EC added.

