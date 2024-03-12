On Tuesday, March 12, the Congress released the second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Party General Secretary K C Venugopal has declared 43 candidates from a number of states, including Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. Venugopal framed the polls as a fight between the oppressed and crony capitalists. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Jorhat, Assam. Nakul Nath will contest from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Rahul Kaswa will contest from Rajasthan's Churu. Vaibhav Gehlot to contest from Jalore, announced Venugopal today. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases First List of 39 Candidates for LS Polls, Rahul Gandhi to Contest from Wayanad (Watch Video).

Congress Releases Second List of 43 Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024