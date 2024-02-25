Bhopal, February 25: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the voters in Madhya Pradesh to give all 29 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in the upcoming general election. "I appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to give all 29 Lok Sabha seats this time to BJP to make PM Modi stronger," the Home Minister said while addressing a public rally in Khajuraho.

He said that those Congress leaders who are feeling suffocated or sidelined are welcome to join the BJP. "Those who are not respected in Congress and want to join the BJP, they should be welcomed," the Home Minister said. He said that BJP has to increase 370 votes at every booth to register a massive victory in the upcoming elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK, Congress To Conclude Seat-Sharing Talks for 2024 Tamil Nadu LS Polls on February 27.

Amit Shah Madhya Pradesh Visit

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a conference of booth workers ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. He says, "Sonia-Manmohan government gave only Rs 1,99,000 crores to Madhya Pradesh from 2004-2014. Whereas PM Narendra Modi gave Rs… pic.twitter.com/Flt2yX4Tca — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a conference of booth workers ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. He says, "In Indian politics, the Congress party is synonymous with corruption. Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress.… pic.twitter.com/RvpS5lR9l7 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 28 out 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh while in 2014, it had won 27 seats in the state. The party has set a target to achieve 370 seats in the upcoming general elections. The only Lok Sabha seat that the BJP lost was in Chhindwara, the bastion of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. His son Nakul Nath won Chhindwara despite a massive wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat Sharing Talks Set To Begin In Between Tamil Nadu Congress and DMK.

The Home Minister Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Before addressing a public rally in Khajuraho, the Lok Sabha constituency being represented by the State BJP President V. D. Sharma, the Home Minister reviewed poll preparation for Parliamentary seats in Gwalior-Chambal region.

After attending the booth committee conference at the Mela Ground in Khajuraho, the Home Minister will reach Bhopal to interact with prominent citizens.

