Bengaluru, February 7: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. “Amit Shah will visit Karnataka next week. All the issues will be discussed with him and also a final call will be taken on the candidates,” he told media persons.

He said that the people in Karnataka will stand with PM Modi. “People believe in his slogan Sab ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas and justice to all classes of the society. There is a strong support for BJP in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka,” he said. 'BJP Will Definitely Get 370 Seats': PM Narendra Modi Expresses Confidence of Winning Lok Sabha Elections, Says 'Third Term of Our Government Is Not Very Far' (Watch Video).

He also criticised Congress for “Chalo Delhi’ programme. He said that the state is facing a severe drought situation and there is a drinking water crisis in the state. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Set Agenda for General Polls in Two-Day National Convention on February 17-18.

“To cover up the setbacks in the state, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress legislators have gone to Delhi. The Chief Minister should introspect,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).