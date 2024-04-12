Pune, April 12: In a recent development in the Lonavala porn racket case, Pune rural police investigation exposed the deep-rooted network of the sex trade, stretching across various states in India and even reaching into Nepal. The prime accused, identified as Vishnu (35) from Kolkata, reportedly produced pornographic films for a production company known as ‘SexFantasy’. The accused used to pay women upto Rs 20,000 per day for shooting adult content.

Indian Express reported that Vishnu recruited accomplices from states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttarakhand, including both men and women who served as actors, cameramen, light technicians, and makeup artists in the production of these porn films. Porn Racket Busted in Lonavala: Police Arrest 13 People in Maharashtra for Producing Porn Videos Intended for Sell on OTT Platforms.

According to police findings, Vishnu and his associates profited by selling these porn films to operators of illegal pornography websites. Moreover, they allegedly distributed the content on social media platforms and mobile applications, generating revenue through subscription charges from viewers eager to access the pornographic material. Porn Racket: Woman Forced to Shoot Pornography Video in Kolkata's Salt Lake AL Block, Guest House Manager Arrested.

This comes after the raid on a bungalow named “Arnav Villa” in Patan village by a police team led by Inspector Kishor Dhumal resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals, comprising both men and women, involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content. Additionally, three local agents were apprehended for renting out the bungalow to the accused without proper verification or documentation, despite being aware of the illegal activities taking place.

The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Seized items such as cameras, cell phones, a laptop, condoms, Shilajit capsules, and other materials indicated the scale of operations conducted by the accused, with an estimated value of Rs 6.72 lakh.

Investigations have revealed that Vishnu had established a sophisticated setup for producing pornographic content, hiring individuals for filming sessions at significant daily rates. The accused planned to create multiple films over a three-day period at the Lonavala bungalow, intending to sell the content to both domestic and international pornography websites.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the accused orchestrated their operations meticulously, conducting most transactions in cash and using rented cabs for transportation to the shooting location. The individuals involved took precautions to prevent tracing of their whereabouts, including switching off their cell phones and avoiding the use of personal vehicles.

Authorities are now looking into the digital devices seized from the accused to uncover additional evidence related to the network of pornographic film production and distribution. The police suspect the existence of similar groups engaged in similar activities across the country and are actively pursuing leads to dismantle such operations.

