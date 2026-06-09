Lucknow Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Scorching Heat Continues with Highs of 37°C

Lucknow residents can brace for another sweltering day as the city experiences predominantly clear skies and intense heat on Tuesday, 09 June 2026. The forecast indicates a peak temperature of 37°C, but with a significant 'feels like' temperature soaring to 41°C due to prevailing atmospheric conditions and humidity levels. This stark contrast highlights the oppressive nature of the heat that citizens will endure throughout the day. The humidity stands at 37%, contributing to the discomfort, while a gentle breeze of 11 km/h offers minimal respite.

Current Weather in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 37°C Feels Like 41°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 37% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Lucknow — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 11:00 40°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 13:00 42°C Mainly clear 7% 12 km/h 15:00 42°C Clear sky 10% 16 km/h 17:00 40°C Clear sky 8% 20 km/h 19:00 37°C Clear sky 2% 11 km/h 21:00 36°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 23:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with the mercury already at a high 37°C at 9:00 AM, under clear skies with negligible chances of rain and wind speeds around 10 km/h. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, temperatures will climb, reaching a scorching 40°C by 11:00 AM. The period between 1 PM and 3 PM is expected to be the hottest, with temperatures hovering around 42°C. While the sky will remain mostly clear, there's a slight increase in the probability of isolated light showers to around 7-10% during these peak hours, though significant rainfall is not anticipated. Wind speeds will also pick up, reaching up to 16 km/h by 3 PM, potentially adding to the feeling of a hot, dry wind.

As the evening approaches, temperatures will gradually recede, but the heat will persist. By 7:00 PM, the mercury will drop to around 37°C, with clear skies continuing and a slight decrease in wind speed to 11 km/h. The chances of rain will also reduce further to about 2%. The night will bring a slight relief, with temperatures settling around 36°C at 9:00 PM and further dropping to 34°C by 11:00 PM, under clear skies and minimal wind. This forecast for Lucknow weather today underscores a consistent pattern of high daytime temperatures and clear conditions.

For residents of Lucknow, it is crucial to take precautions against the intense heat. Light, cotton clothing in light colours is recommended to stay cool. Commutes during the peak afternoon hours should be managed with care, ensuring hydration. Staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day, between 1 PM and 5 PM, is advisable. For those venturing out, carrying water bottles and using sun protection like hats and umbrellas is essential. While the chances of Lucknow rain are minimal, the high 'feels like' temperature means that heatstroke and dehydration are significant risks. This Lucknow weather update serves as a reminder to prioritize health and safety in the prevailing hot conditions. Always check the latest Lucknow weather forecast for any sudden changes.

The current weather patterns suggest that Lucknow will continue to experience hot and dry conditions for the foreseeable future. Citizens are advised to stay informed about the Lucknow temperature and the overall weather forecast for Lucknow to plan their daily activities accordingly. This Lucknow weather today report highlights the need for vigilance and preparedness as the city navigates through the peak summer heat.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).