Ludhiana, June 18: A team of doctors from Ludhiana successfully removed an extra leg of a one-year-old infant with tripod deformity of the Haibowal area of the district. The third leg of the one-year-old boy was removed in a surgery that lasted for six hours. The operation was conducted by the doctors of Deep hospital in the Model Town area. Cricket Ball-Sized Black Fungus Removed by IGIMS Doctors From 60-Year-Old Patient’s Brain in Patna.

The boy’s additional rudimentary leg was located at the back beside the two normal legs. The third leg of the boy was reportedly neurologically intact, but the power in the leg was weak. According to a report published in The Times of India, the operation was conducted by the four departments of the hospital. Dr RK Kaushal led the neurosurgery team, Dr Mohd Yamin led the orthopaedic team, Dr RJ Singh conducted the paediatric surgery and the plastic surgery was performed by Dr Ravinder Tah.

In the MRI scan, it was revealed that the boy had femur tibia fibula and the knee joint in the extra leg. “This ‘tripod deformity’ is seemingly due to a parasitic Siamese twin, the body of which degenerated, leaving the leg behind in the other twin, which fused with the back of the baby,” reported TOI quoting Dr Baldeep Singh of the hospital. Delhi: Fortis Hospital Doctors Successfully Remove World's Largest Spinal Tumour Measuring 37.4 CM From 22-Year-Old Woman.

In the surgery, which lasted for six hours, the extra leg was detached from the nervous plexus and then amputated. The skin defect was then closed. As per Hindustan Times, the A city-based NGO bore the expenses of the surgery, which was Rs 1.27 Lakh, as the boy belonged to the low-income group. The child is under observation and is recovering.

