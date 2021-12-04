Chandigarh, December 4: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl at her home in Ludhiana's Gandhi Nagar on Thursday while she was alone. According to reports, the minor's neighbours were alerted by her cries and came to her rescue. The accused was reportedly handed over to the police. A case has been registered against the accused and the investigation is underway. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the accused, identified as Davinder Kumar who is a golgappa vendor, allegedly entered the four-year-old girl's home. The minor was alone at her home as her mother had taken her younger son, who was unwell, to a hospital. The accused then allegedly tried to rape the minor girl. However, hearing the girl's cries, the neighbours came and caught the accused. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor in Banda District; Case Registered.

The accused was then handed over to the police. A case has been reportedly registered at the Division 4 police station under section 354B of the Indian Penal Code an relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused in the matter.

