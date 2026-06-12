Ludhiana Shocker: FIR Registered After Mob Tied Suspected Phone Snatcher to Pole, Shaved His Head and Forced Him to Wear ‘Main Chor Hun’ Placard (Watch Video)

The Ludhiana Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals after a viral video emerged showing a mob tying up, shaving, and assaulting a man suspected of being a phone snatcher in the Kailash Nagar area. The incident, which reportedly took place on Wednesday, came to light after video footage began circulating widely on social media networks. The graphic clips show the suspects restraining the man's arms and waist with ropes before tying him to a vertical pole.

Members of the mob then proceeded to shave the middle of the man’s head and one of his eyebrows. In a further act of public humiliation, the attackers removed the victim's shirt and attached a handwritten note to his bare chest reading "Main chor hun" (I am a thief). Odisha Mob Lynching Video: Youth Beaten to Death After Women Accuse Him of Molestation and Attempted Rape Following Road Accident; 4 Arrested.

Throughout the recorded footage, the victim can be seen begging for mercy while repeatedly being struck on the head. Some individuals in the crowd can be heard shouting that the man had been caught stealing on prior occasions but "did not mend his ways," while others kicked him and recorded the assault on their mobile devices.

The Basti Jodhewal police station filed the FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 127(2) and 127(8) for wrongful confinement, Section 352 for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, Section 351(2) for criminal intimidation, and Section 190 for unlawful assembly. Parking Dispute Turns Fatal in Araria: Driver Killed, Accused Shopkeeper Lynched by Mob.

Mob Publicly Humiliates Suspected Phone Snatcher in Ludhiana

A Man Tied with pole Thrashed, Head and eyebrows shaved Over Theft Suspicion In Ludhiana. Victim was restrained and taken towards a local bank's premises. In an act of public shaming, the individuals involved tied him to a pole outside the building and subjected him to physical… pic.twitter.com/Plh8917OIM — Sunil Ravish (@SunilRavish4) June 11, 2026

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that the police initiated the legal action in response to the viral social media footage. At this stage of the investigation, authorities have not yet established the identity of the victim or the individuals who participated in the vigilante assault.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).