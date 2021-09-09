Ludhiana, September 9: A woman was allegedly raped by a property dealer in Punjab's Ludhiana district on September 6. The accused has been identified as Avtar Singh. He is a resident of Ayali Kalan. Singh reportedly raped the woman on the pretext of selling a property. He was arrested by police. The complainant was a divorcee. Ludhiana Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Sorcerer, Two Women Threaten to Kill Woman's Son Using Witchcraft; Booked.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the rape survivor wanted to sell her property in the Canadian Enclave area. The accused contacted her and told her that he would sell her property at a good price. Singh also assured the woman of buying her a new property at a cheaper price. Ludhiana Shocker: Girl Abducted, Raped for 26 Days; Two Accused Booked.

On the day of the incident, the accused took the woman to a room in Swaddi Kalan on the pretext of showing her a plot. He then locked the room and then allegedly raped her. "Before I could ask anything, the accused locked the room and forcibly put off my clothes, and raped me," reported the media house quoting the woman as saying.

The accused even threatened the woman of fire consequences if she revealed it to anybody. However, the rape survivor approached the police. A case of rape and criminal intimidation was registered against the accused. The complainant married a man named Ajit Singh in 2003 and got divorced in 2015.

