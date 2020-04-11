PM Narendra Modi, Wearing Mask, Holds Video Conference With Chief Ministers on Coronavirus Lockdown, See Pics

PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, April 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was seen wearing a mask during a video conference with chief ministers, where he discussed ways forward amid the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meeting, the chief ministers of states too were seen wearing a mask.

The Prime Minister was taking the feedback from state chief ministers on the preparedness to combat coronavirus in the country. Also, discussions were made whether the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus would be extended or not, however, the final announcement would be made later in next couple of days. No ICMR Report Suggests Coronavirus Lockdown Prevented Lakhs of COVID-19 Cases, Clarifies Government, Rebutting MEA's Claim.

Here's a tweet of PM Modi interacting with states chief ministers:

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen wearing a mask during video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over #COVID19. Other CMs are also using masks. pic.twitter.com/N6Qfjq9xjy — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Earlier on April 2, PM Modi said the centre and states must have a common plan to comnbat the economic effects of coronavirus. Also, he had asked to states chief ministers to impose the lockdown seriously so that maximum lives can be saved.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 7447 with the highest single-day increase in infections and deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. According to the latest data from the ministry, coronavirus cases hit a new one-day peak, with 1035 people getting infected in the past 24 hours. The death toll mounted to 239 with 40 fatalities in the last 24 hours.