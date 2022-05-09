Ujjain, May 9: In a bizarre incident reported from a rural region of Madhya Pradesh, two brides were ‘swapped’ due to a long power cut in the area. The strange incident took place while exchanging the vows in the darkness.

The swap came to the notice of the families when the brides reached the residence of their in-laws. The in-laws and the guests were stunned to find this exchange of brides which resulted in a major dispute between the families of the bride and groom.

However, both the families came to an agreement afterward and the mistake during the vows was corrected. West Bengal Horror: Jilted Lover Beheads 15-Year-Old Girl for Allegedly Rejecting Him in Alipurduar

The incident took place in Aslana village of Ujjain district, when Rameshlal's two daughters, Nikita and Karishma were getting married to Dangwara Bhola and Ganesh, two youths from different families.

Since the brides were in veils and there was no power, things got mixed up, as the dress of both brides were the same. Hence, no one came to know about the mix-up during the time of the wedding rituals. The wedding pandit also got the grooms to do rounds with the 'changed' brides. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Hours Before Her Marriage, Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover in Nellore

The mix-up was realised later when the grooms took their brides home. Following a brief dispute, a settlement was reached.

The bride and groom were asked to perform the ceremony once again the next day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2022 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).