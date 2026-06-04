Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Yogendra Singh Baba Narrowly Escapes After SUV Crashes and Catches Fire While Trying To Avoid Cow (Watch Videos)

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Yogendra Singh Baba and two others escaped without serious injuries after their SUV crashed into a school boundary wall and subsequently caught fire on National Highway 44. The accident occurred on Thursday, June 4, near Banjari village in Seoni when the vehicle's driver lost control while attempting to avoid a cow on the roadway. Local residents intervened immediately, extricating the legislator and his staff from the vehicle moments before it was entirely destroyed by fire.

Vehicle Impact and Rescue by Villagers

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Dhuma police station as Yogendra Singh Baba, the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Lakhnadon constituency, was traveling from Jabalpur to his native village of Ghurwada. Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 2 Accused in Cow Slaughter Case in Indore’s Mhow; 2 Still Absconding.

Yogendra Singh Baba's SUV Meets With Accident While Trying to Avoid Cow

According to police officials, the driver swerved to avoid hitting a stray cow, causing the SUV to veer off the highway. The vehicle struck the boundary wall of the roadside Banjari High School's herbal garden. Following the impact, the SUV's doors reportedly jammed, trapping the occupants inside as a fire began to develop in the engine compartment. Local villagers witnessing the crash broke into the vehicle to rescue the occupants before the fire spread, reducing the SUV to ashes.

Medical Evaluation and Injury Status

Three individuals were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision: the legislator, his gunman Raju Dhurve, and his driver, Annu. Following their evacuation from the burning vehicle, all three were transported to a hospital in Lakhnadon for emergency medical assessments. Hospital officials confirmed that Baba and his gunman sustained only minor, superficial injuries and were declared entirely safe. The driver, Annu, required a few stitches for a laceration on his lip. After receiving treatment, all three individuals were formally discharged from the medical facility. Gwalior Shocker: Woman Killed in Celebratory Firing During Son’s ‘Chhathi’ Ceremony in Madhya Pradesh; Family Hid Body in Freezer.

Official Police Investigation Into the Accident

Local law enforcement has initiated a standard traffic investigation to document the exact sequence of events leading up to the collision on the national highway. Lakhnadon Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Apoorva Bhalavi confirmed the preliminary findings to the Press Trust of India (PTI), stating that the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a cow, which led to the accident. Bhalavi added that police personnel remain on-site and are continuing to gather detailed technical and situational information regarding the incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).