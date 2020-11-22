Datia, November 22: A Dalit man and his brother were trashed and their hut was set on fire by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Saturday. Sandeep Dohare and Santram Dohare were attacked because they allegedly refused to withdraw a police complaint against Pavan Yadav. Shots were also fired by the attackers. They fled after villagers torched three of their five bikes. Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Family Forced to Live in Toilet in Tikamgarh District.

According to a report by NDTV, a complaint was lodged following a dispute between Santram Dohare and Pavan Yadav over the difference in wage payment. Yadav had been booked under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Yadav family was pressuring Santram Dohare to withdraw his complaint, but he has refused. Madhya Pradesh: 2 Children Belonging to Dalit Community Killed in Shivpuri For Defecating in Open; Case Registered.

This angered Pavan Yadav who arrived at Santram Dohare's house with around a dozen men on five motorcycles around 2 pm on Saturday. They allegedly barged into Dohare's house and started assaulting the brothers with rifles and axes. The attackers set their house on fire. Upon hearing gunshots, some villagers came out of their houses and torched three of the five bikes, NDTV reported.

The attackers then fled. Seriously injured Sandeep Dohare and Santram Dohare were first rushed to the nearest hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital.

