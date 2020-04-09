Madhya Pradesh Doctor, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Indore

Coronavirus in India (Photo Ctredits: IANS)

Indore, April 9: A doctor in Madhya Pradesh, who had who tested positive for COVID-19, died on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, the doctor succumbed to the disease in Indore, taking the death toll in the city to 22. According to details by PRO, MGM Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the total number of positive cases in Indore now stand at 213. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 30. As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 infected patients in the state jumped to 385.

Of these 385, the highest number of 213 cases are from Indore, the commercial capital of the state. Forty of these cases were reported in the district on Wednesday alone, the officials said. As many as 25 persons have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery while the condition of 264 patients is stable, while 26 patients were said to be in a serious condition. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 5734.

Madhya Pradesh saw the biggest jump in coronavirus cases on April 8 after the state recorded 72 fresh cases of sending the total spiralling to 385 on Wednesday. According to details by the state health department, of these 40 new cases were reported from Indore district which now has a total of 213, say the health department sources.

A doctor who tested positive for COVID19 passes away, taking the death toll in Indore to 22. Total number of positive cases in Indore are 213: PRO, MGM Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that hotspots of coronavirus outbreak -- Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain -- should be completely sealed to check spread of infection from and to these towns. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains said the test capacity in the state is so far 788 per day and asserted that by April 10, the state will conduct 1,000 tests per day.