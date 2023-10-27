Bhopal, October 27: There is very little chance of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 celebrations on November 1 as the election model code of conduct (MCC) is in force in the state, according to a report. Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 is celebrated on November 1 every year as on this day in 1956, Madhya Pradesh, also known as the "Heart of India," was carved out from various regions that predominantly spoke Hindi. Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of Madhya Pradesh Sthapna Diwas Marking 68th Formation Day of MP.

The celebrations took place on a grand scale last year as state-level prize distribution ceremony was held at Ravindra Bhawan to mark the conclusion of a week-long Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day programme. Also, Music director and playback singer Shanker Mahadevan and his team had performed last year on the Foundation Day. Assembly Elections 2023 Timetable Announced: EC Declares Polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Between November 7-30, Results on December 3.

This year, the election commission has announced assembly elections in the state on November 17 and the model code of conduct is in force. The cultural department of the state has sought permission from the poll panel to organise the function. The request was routed through a coordination panel headed by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, according to a report in FPJ.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Culture, said “we have not been exempted from the Election Model Code of Conduct. If that happens, we will think about organising the Foundation Day function. We have sent our proposal. There is very little time left now. I don’t think it will be possible to hold the event. As for other cultural events, everything will depend on permission.”

The chief electoral office in Madhya Pradesh has denied receiving any proposal from the government. “If and when it is received, it will be forwarded to the Election Commission,” the officer said.

This comes as the cultural department has canceled or put on hold several programmes from second week of October due to MCC.

