Guna, April 19: In a horrifying incident reported from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a 24-year-old man named Ayan Pathan has been arrested for allegedly assaulting, raping, and torturing a 23-year-old woman. The accused thrashed the woman with belt and pipe and later put chilli powder on her wounds. The accused and the victim were in a relationship for some time and the accused had demanded ownership of her house.

India Today reported that the police officer, Dileep Rajoriya, stated that the accused assaulted the woman with a belt and a pipe after her mother informed Pathan that she had sold the house. In a chilling detail, it was revealed that Pathan put chilli powder on her wounds and sealed her mouth with adhesive to prevent her from screaming. The victim’s mother was reportedly away in Shivpuri when the assault took place. Delhi Shocker: Man Rapes Live-In Partner’s Minor Daughter in Burari, FIR Registered Under POCSO Act.

The woman, who is now hospitalised and said to be stable, reported that Pathan held her hostage for a month and repeatedly raped her. She managed to escape on Tuesday, but Pathan allegedly followed and continued to torture her. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend to Death, Killed Minutes Later by Victim’s Mother.

Pathan was arrested on Wednesday night while illegally supplying liquor. He has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 294 (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Excise Act. The police have stated that additional charges could be imposed after further investigation.

