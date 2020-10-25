Bhopal, October 25: A 24-year-old man was arrested, on Saturday, for live streaming sexual activities with his two wives, after his second wife lodged a complain with the police.He used to lives stream it on several online platforms to get paid for the same. According to a report in TOI, the accused confessed to his crime during the interrogation. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped in Banda While She Was Returning Home After Watching Ram Leela.

A Police Officer told TOI, "He had put a certain DP on the apps. Anyone who ‘liked’ it was sent a message with a ‘menu’, star ting with a Rs 100 for demo and going upto Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1000." There were options for 'with face' and 'without face' streaming with different charges. "We think he was earning Rs 3000- Rs 4000 a day," the officer added. Six Held for Tribal Girl's Rape in Jharkhand.

The accused has been charged for rape, publishing or transmitting obscene material in an electronic format and violating the privacy of an individual.Police also discovered a transaction worth Rs 6 lakh in the accused's account that was opened on August 28. The police said that they were looking for the people who paid him, but it is hard to track them down. They also recovered phones, bank details and jewellry worth Rs 12 lakh from the accused.

The accused was married twice. His first wife, a resident of Bangaluru met him on social media and is seven months pregnant. The second wife is from Uttar Pradesh and the accused pretended to be a devotee of a spiritual leader to trap her. None of them new about each other.

