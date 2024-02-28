Bhopal, February 28: A man has been booked for allegedly issuing objectionable post on his social media account against Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The accused has been identified as Sunil Singh, a resident of Orchha in Niwari district, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the accused, in the post on Facebook, dared Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP MLA Pritam Lodhio visit Pichhore (in Madhya Pradesh) together. Satara Clashes: Stone Pelting, Arson Reported in Maharashtra Town Over Offensive Social Media Posts, Internet Services Suspended

"A case was registered against Sunil under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene acts) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and further legal steps are being taken," a police official said.

Police said the FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a local BJP worker and Scindia's loyalist.t The accused is yet to be arrested, the police said.

