Indore, June 4: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by her husband's friends on Friday. The incident took place in a residential society under the Lasudia police station limit, reported TOI.

The victim was alone at her house when her husband's friends, identified as Lakhan and Sohan, came to her house and allegedly gangraped her. The accused duo also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident with anyone. Hyderabad Gang Rape Case: Second Accused Arrested in Connection With Rape of 17-Year-Old Girl.

However, the victim shared her ordeal with her family members when they arrived home. Following this, her in-laws told the accused duo that they would approach cops and file a complaint against them. On this, one of the accused along with his 3 friends came to her house and thrashed the family members and fled.

As per the reports, a case has been registered against the accused at the Lasudia police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the 3 accused who beat up the family members were arrested while Sohan is absconding. A man hunt has been launched to nab Sohan and Lakhan.

