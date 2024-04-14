Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Indore Couple Who Claimed to Rescue Two-Month-Old Baby Onboard Train Arrested for Kidnapping, Infant Reunited With Parents

Indore, April 14: Along with a relative, a couple has been detained for allegedly stealing a two-month-old baby when he was sleeping while travelling with his parents in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The duo had claimed to have saved the ‘abandoned’ infant on a train. Indore GRP station in charge Sanjay Shukla told TOI that on April 10, Gwalior GRP detained Amar Singh Chouhan, his wife Indu Chouhan, and Indu's sister Ranjana were detained following questioning.

After being brought to Gwalior, Amar Chouhan was placed on police remand and the women were sent to the jail. Chouhan teaches sports at a premier management school, while his sister-in-law is employed by the railways. Bihar Shocker: Newborn Baby Boy Allegedly Stolen From Hospital in Bettiah, Police Launch Probe.

On Friday night, April 12, Naman's (the infant) parents, Umesh and Sukhwanti Ahirwar, were reunited with him. Police said that while Amar and Indu had a daughter, they had always desired a son, and when they spotted the baby sleeping with his parents onboard the train, they gave in to their desire. Then, pretending they had rescued the newborn, they gave him to Indore GRP out of fear of getting arrested. Umesh and Sukhwanti, who live in Chhatarpur, MP, were returning from Vaishno Devi with their infant when the incident took place on the night of April 5 on the Malwa Express. Police said that Amar and his wife Indu were travelling without a reservation in the same coach from Mathura to Indore. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Steals 1-Month-Old Granddaughter to ‘Gift’ His Lover from Bihar.

According to the police, Umesh slept on berth 14 shortly after the train departed from Mathura, while his wife and kid slept on berth 13 in the S2 carriage. When the train arrived in Dabra at 2:30 in the morning, they discovered the infant was missing. In the early hours, the parents hurried through the train, trying to find Naman. On April 7, a case of kidnapping was reported to Gwalior GRP after railway police were notified. Amar contacted Indore GRP on April 8 and stated that on their journey to Indore, they had discovered a baby left alone on an upper mattress.

