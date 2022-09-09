Bhopal, September 9: A mill worker died in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district after his colleague allegedly pumped air into his rectum with a compressor that was being used for cleaning flour dust. This is the third such incident reported from the state in last six months.

The incident took place at a flour mill in Kolgawan on August 31, reported TOI.

The deceased has been identified as Lallu Singh Thakur. He died on September 2 during treatment, and a case was registered after which police arrested the accused on Friday. Karnataka Shocker: Class 2 Student Suffers 40 Percent Burn After Teacher Throws Hot Water on Him for Defecating in Uniform

On August 31, Lallu was cleaning himself with an air compressor machine before leaving for home from the mill, when accused Gabbar Kol, 24, reached there. Kota Shocker: Man Attacks Employer With Sharp Weapons After Being Sacked From Job; Watch Video

Police said workers use the air compressor machine that blows air at high pressure to clean themselves before leaving the premises.

Lallu handed over the compressor to Gabbar Kol asking him to assist in cleaning his back. At that time one more colleague Sunil Rawat also reached there and Lallu started chatting with him.

However, while assisting him, the accused inserted the air compressor in Lallu's rectum after which he immediately fell on the floor and was taken to hospital, where he developed septicemia and died on September 2.

Police carried out a detailed investigation and also scanned CCTV footage of the incident. “With an intention of fun, the accused had inserted it in the rectum of the deceased. He is seen falling down immediately after the incident.”

Though he was rushed to the hospital, he died during treatment. the police said. “A case of unnatural death was registered. After detailed investigations accused was arrested and booked for unintentional murder," police concluded.

