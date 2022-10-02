Bhopal, October 2: Crimes against women continue to rise. A 19-year-old boy was arrested in on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor at knifepoint at her home after locking her mother in a room in Bhopal.

In her complaint, the girl (15) said to cops that he had repeatedly raped her over the past few months but she kept quiet because he threatened to kill her mother and disabled brother, reported TOI.

The mother of the victim is a single parent and works in a private firm while the survivor studies in a school. The victim said that the accused was once their neighbour. He managed to get the her mobile number and would pester her with calls, until one day, around four months ago, he barged into her home and raped her when her mother was at work. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Front of 9-Year-Old Daughter in Fit of Rage in Dwarka

Then, he repeatedly raped her on many occasions. She kept quiet fearing that he would kill her mother and brother. But with time he began misbehaving with her in front of her mother. And when she protested, the 19-year-old beat her brutally. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Grandfather, Boyfriend Rape, Impregnate Minor Girl in Pollachi; Four Arrested

On September 18, he barged in at 1.45am, held a knife to the mother's throat and locked her in a room with her brother. Then, he raped the 15-year-old till morning.

The family got so terrified that they shifted to another locality around a week ago. But the accused tracked them down and started threatening them again.

The mother tried to contact police but "didn't get a proper response", so she contacted Childline on Friday and requested them to shift her daughter to a shelter.

When the Childline team counselled them, the sexual abuse came to light. Childline officials took the survivor and her mother to police and filed a complaint. The accused has been booked under POCSO Act, said Habibganj SHO Manishraj Bhadouria.

