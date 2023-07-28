Ujjain, July 28: In a distressing incident reported from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a 19-year-old woman was raped two of her friends. The perpetrators not only sexually assaultled her but also recorded it, using the footage as a tool to intimidate and blackmail the victim. Swiftly responding to the woman's complaint, the police have taken action and arrested one of the accused, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other who is currently absconding.

The survivor, a BA student, found herself in a harrowing situation when she was lured by her two friends, namely Yuvaraj Gurjar and Pankaj Gurjar, who persuaded her to go out with them. Subsequently, they took her to a secluded spot near Tiger Hill in Maharajpura, where they allegedly raped her. The accused also recorded the act on their phone, reportedly to blackmail her. The duo then repeatedly raped the woman for three months by blackmailing and threatening to make her video viral. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Brutally Gang-Raped, Wooden Stick Inserted in Private Parts on Temple Premises in Maihar.

Fed up of constant harassment, the woman mustered courage and shared her ordeal with her parents, after which they approached police and filed a complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police launched a probe and arrested one accused. The police said that the second accused, Yuvaraj, is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Arunachal Pradesh: Wife Lands in Jail for Making Minor Sister File Fake Rape Case Against Husband.

In another incident, a moneylender in Maharashtra's Pune city allegedly raped a woman after her husband failed to repay the loan taken from him and later shared the video online, which he recorded while committing the crime. The incident took place in February this year and the accused has been arrested, the police said.

